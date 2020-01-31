Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Hess Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.81. Hess Midstream Partners has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $25.66.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 2.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.426 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 129.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,281,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 342,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.