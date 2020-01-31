Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54, Briefing.com reports. Hilltop had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE HTH traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.00. 62,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,726. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.85. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $26.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get Hilltop alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on HTH shares. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hilltop in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.