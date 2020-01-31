Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 681,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,910 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Hilton Hotels worth $75,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.63.

HLT stock opened at $109.07 on Friday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $73.48 and a 52 week high of $113.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.56.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

