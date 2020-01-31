Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Trading Up 10.8% This Week

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 44% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $519,361.00 and $55.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $284.64 or 0.03048361 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00195832 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00123331 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token launched on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com.

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

