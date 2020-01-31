HOLD (HOLD) Trading Up 59.4% This Week

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. One HOLD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HOLD has traded 59.4% higher against the dollar. HOLD has a market capitalization of $194,360.00 and $2.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $277.32 or 0.02945367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00193482 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030122 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00121988 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HOLD

HOLD’s genesis date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ. The official website for HOLD is hold.co.

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

