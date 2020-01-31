HollyWoodCoin Market Cap Hits $4,394.00 (HWC)

HollyWoodCoin (CURRENCY:HWC) traded 99.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. During the last seven days, HollyWoodCoin has traded up 122.4% against the US dollar. One HollyWoodCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and BTC-Alpha. HollyWoodCoin has a total market cap of $4,394.00 and $69.00 worth of HollyWoodCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About HollyWoodCoin

HollyWoodCoin (CRYPTO:HWC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. HollyWoodCoin’s total supply is 42,892,944 coins and its circulating supply is 23,537,666 coins. HollyWoodCoin’s official Twitter account is @Hollywood_Coin. The official website for HollyWoodCoin is hollywoodcoin.us.

Buying and Selling HollyWoodCoin

HollyWoodCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyWoodCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HollyWoodCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HollyWoodCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

