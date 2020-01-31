Holo (HOT) Price Hits $0.0006

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Holo token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Liqui, Hotbit and Binance. Holo has a market cap of $104.28 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.54 or 0.02895323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00194730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030079 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00122307 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,076,112,924 tokens. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Holo is holochain.org. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o.

Holo Token Trading

Holo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Fatbtc, Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy, ABCC, WazirX, Binance, LATOKEN and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

