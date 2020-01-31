Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader purchased 875 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 39,019 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 27.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBCP stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $345.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.38. Home Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $40.80.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.