Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stake Lowered by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,525 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 12,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,592 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,589,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 189,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,292,000 after buying an additional 21,111 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 404.5% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.49 on Friday, reaching $230.30. 1,157,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,364,695. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $239.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.49 and its 200-day moving average is $223.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

