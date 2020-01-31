Honda Motor (HMC) to Release Earnings on Friday

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 7th. Analysts expect Honda Motor to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $34.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.29 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 6.14%. On average, analysts expect Honda Motor to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HMC opened at $26.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.72. The firm has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08. Honda Motor has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $30.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

