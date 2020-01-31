Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.60-9.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.7-37.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.11 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.60-9.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. UBS Group began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.42.

HON stock opened at $174.76 on Friday. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $142.25 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.12 and its 200-day moving average is $172.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

