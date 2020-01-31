Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.02-2.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.7-9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.08 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.60-9.00 EPS.

NYSE HON opened at $178.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $142.25 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.17.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.42.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

