Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share.

Shares of HON stock traded down $5.00 on Friday, reaching $173.35. 3,043,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,954. The company has a market cap of $125.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.12 and a 200-day moving average of $172.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Honeywell International has a one year low of $142.25 and a one year high of $184.06.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen set a $180.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.42.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

