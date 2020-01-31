HOQU (HQX) Hits Market Capitalization of $353,916.00

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. HOQU has a market cap of $353,916.00 and $178,407.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, BitForex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.79 or 0.02959270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00193895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030147 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00122600 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io.

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Cobinhood, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

