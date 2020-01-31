HorusPay (HORUS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.00

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. One HorusPay token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX. In the last week, HorusPay has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. HorusPay has a total market cap of $856,556.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $276.43 or 0.02950141 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00194028 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00122465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HorusPay Token Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

