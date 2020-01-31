Hub Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,320 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,741% compared to the average daily volume of 126 put options.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.22.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $913.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.99 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 3.38%. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 44,308 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 208,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hub Group by 984.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 26,648 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Hub Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Hub Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

