Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) Earning Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) has trended extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Hudson’s Bay earned a coverage optimism score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$10.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$10.30 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of Hudson’s Bay stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$10.93. 1,514,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,467. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.81. Hudson’s Bay has a 12-month low of C$6.22 and a 12-month high of C$10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 913.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported C($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.45) by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudson’s Bay will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.

