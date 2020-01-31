Huobi Token Price Hits $3.49 on Major Exchanges (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $824.79 million and $249.54 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for $3.49 or 0.00037110 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Bibox, LBank and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $549.41 or 0.05845482 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025298 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00128241 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034077 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00015766 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010753 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (HT) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,468,066 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io, DDEX, LBank and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

