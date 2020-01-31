Hurify (HUR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $43,555.00

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded up 94% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, Hurify has traded 86.8% higher against the US dollar. One Hurify token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, CoinMex, YoBit and IDEX. Hurify has a total market capitalization of $43,555.00 and $7.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00036877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.91 or 0.05770696 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00025183 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00128395 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002937 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00034015 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00015721 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002456 BTC.

HUR is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,325,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,464,943 tokens. Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hurify is medium.com/@Hurify. Hurify’s official website is hurify.co.

Hurify can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Tidex, LATOKEN, IDEX and CoinMex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hurify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hurify using one of the exchanges listed above.

