Hush Price Reaches $0.0537 on Exchanges (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded up 38% against the dollar. Hush has a total market capitalization of $443,853.00 and approximately $462.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can currently be bought for about $0.0537 or 0.00000575 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Coinroom.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.23 or 0.00701806 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00118757 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00118140 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001126 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,269,605 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Coinroom. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

