Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 62.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HSE. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Husky Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Husky Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.20.

TSE HSE traded down C$0.33 on Friday, reaching C$8.61. 1,758,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,207. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.69. Husky Energy has a 12 month low of C$8.48 and a 12 month high of C$16.02.

Husky Energy Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

