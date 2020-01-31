Hydro (HYDRO) Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Hydro token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx, BitForex, IDEX and BitMart. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $6.76 million and $457,208.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hydro has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hydro alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00036557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.46 or 0.05809447 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025197 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00128299 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00034533 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00015936 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002571 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002875 BTC.

About Hydro

Hydro (HYDRO) is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro.

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX, BitForex, Mercatox, IDAX, DEx.top, Fatbtc, BitMart and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.