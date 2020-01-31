Hydro Protocol Trading Up 14.7% Over Last Week (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Bgogo, DDEX and Ethfinex. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $37,371.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00036997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $550.41 or 0.05870075 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025349 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00128657 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00016102 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034106 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

HOT is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol.

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, DDEX, Bgogo, OKEx, Ethfinex and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

