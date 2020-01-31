Hyper Speed Network (HSN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13,804.00

Hyper Speed Network (CURRENCY:HSN) traded up 21% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, Hyper Speed Network has traded up 264.4% against the US dollar. One Hyper Speed Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC and DragonEX. Hyper Speed Network has a market capitalization of $174,422.00 and approximately $13,804.00 worth of Hyper Speed Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hyper Speed Network

Hyper Speed Network's total supply is 940,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,977,866 tokens. The Reddit community for Hyper Speed Network is /r/HyperSpeedNetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hyper Speed Network is www.hsn.link.

The official message board for Hyper Speed Network is medium.com/@hyperspeednetwork2019.

Buying and Selling Hyper Speed Network

Hyper Speed Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Speed Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Speed Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper Speed Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

