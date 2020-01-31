HyperQuant (HQT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $170,859.00

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $39,709.00 and approximately $170,859.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Kryptono, IDAX and Bilaxy. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDAX, Kryptono and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

