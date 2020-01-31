Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) Short Interest Up 9.8% in January

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,100 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 215,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, insider Theodore D. Taplin sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $57,812.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,135.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the third quarter worth about $224,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 39.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 18.2% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

NYSE:HY traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.70. 1,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,487. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.25. The company has a market cap of $915.35 million, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.50. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52-week low of $43.26 and a 52-week high of $76.79.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.04). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

