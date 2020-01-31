Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) PT Lowered to $7.00

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INVE. Zacks Investment Research raised Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Identiv from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.36.

NASDAQ INVE opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $101.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -594.00 and a beta of 1.46. Identiv has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $7.04.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.32 million. Identiv had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Identiv will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 1,584.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,095,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Identiv by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 819,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Identiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,293,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Identiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,205,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Identiv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 605,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

