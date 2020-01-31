IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IEX. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.75.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $165.92 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $136.24 and a twelve month high of $176.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.99.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

In other news, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 23,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $3,853,344.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,459.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 14,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total value of $2,420,403.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,623.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $8,833,294 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.