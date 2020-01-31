IDEX Membership Market Capitalization Hits $220,868.00 (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. IDEX Membership has a total market cap of $220,868.00 and $111.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IDEX Membership has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX Membership token can now be purchased for $110.43 or 0.01178554 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00037103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.20 or 0.05807869 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025325 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00128262 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016173 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034131 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002435 BTC.

IDEX Membership Profile

IDEX Membership is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao. IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale.

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

