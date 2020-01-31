IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target Lowered to $174.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.21% from the company’s current price.

IEX has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.22.

Shares of IEX stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.82. 92,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,276. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.84 and a 200 day moving average of $164.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. IDEX has a 52-week low of $136.24 and a 52-week high of $176.70. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IDEX will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 3,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $487,987.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,065,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,701.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,543 shares of company stock worth $8,833,294 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IDEX by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,104,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,696,000 after acquiring an additional 581,822 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 360.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,527,000 after acquiring an additional 461,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,206,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,586,000 after acquiring an additional 157,873 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in IDEX by 1,531.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 139,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after acquiring an additional 130,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in IDEX by 1,001.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 120,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

