IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.42-5.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.62-2.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.63 billion.IDEXX Laboratories also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.42-5.58 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on IDXX. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $291.14.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX stock opened at $278.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $198.74 and a one year high of $294.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.77.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 405.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 62,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.57, for a total value of $17,360,458.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.37, for a total transaction of $917,171.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,152.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,130 shares of company stock valued at $31,118,453 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.