IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 4.68%.

NASDAQ IROQ remained flat at $$23.50 on Friday. 1,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291. IF Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $77.07 million, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.05.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of IF Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

