IG Gold (IGG) Market Cap Reaches $1.11 Million

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. One IG Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, CoinExchange, TRX Market and ABCC. Over the last week, IG Gold has traded up 0% against the dollar. IG Gold has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $4,421.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IG Gold Token Profile

IG Gold (IGG) is a token. Its launch date was January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming.

Buying and Selling IG Gold

IG Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, CoinExchange, TRX Market and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

