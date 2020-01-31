Ignis Price Tops $0.0285 on Top Exchanges (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Ignis token can currently be purchased for about $0.0285 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges including Indodax, Bittrex, STEX and Upbit. Ignis has a total market cap of $21.71 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ignis has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ignis alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.93 or 0.02895595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00194556 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030162 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00121735 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ignis

Ignis launched on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida.

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit, Bittrex, Vebitcoin, STEX, Upbit, HitBTC and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.