Ignition Reaches Market Capitalization of $123,877.00 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ignition has a market capitalization of $123,877.00 and approximately $30.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for $0.0986 or 0.00001050 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00047110 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00067822 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,465.48 or 1.00811380 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000744 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00052229 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001457 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,269,668 coins and its circulating supply is 1,256,496 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

