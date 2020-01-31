ILCoin (ILC) Hits Market Capitalization of $24.95 Million

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, ILCoin has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. ILCoin has a market capitalization of $24.95 million and approximately $195,191.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ILCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0613 or 0.00000655 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, Trade Satoshi, Graviex and C-CEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ILCoin alerts:

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017054 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

999 (999) traded down 85.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000643 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005524 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000156 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002001 BTC.

ILCoin Coin Profile

ILCoin (ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,360,441,407 coins and its circulating supply is 406,744,987 coins. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. ILCoin’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com.

Buying and Selling ILCoin

ILCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Crex24, IDAX, Graviex, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ILCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ILCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ILCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.