Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up 0.8% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 19,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,128,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.40.

ITW stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $177.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,789. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $182.34. The stock has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

