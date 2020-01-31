Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.65-8.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.98. Illinois Tool Works also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.65-8.05 EPS.

ITW stock opened at $177.90 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $182.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.21.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

