ImageCoin (IMG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $960,990.00

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and $960,990.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001476 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 17,730,641 coins and its circulating supply is 16,730,643 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

