Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.54

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR) announced a dividend on Friday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.54 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON IHR traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 108 ($1.42). 187,262 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 23.81 and a current ratio of 23.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 106.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 109.34. The company has a market cap of $309.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 115 ($1.51).

Impact Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

