Imperial Capital Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Analysts at Imperial Capital dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Tudor Pickering raised PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

Shares of PDC Energy stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average of $26.16. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $47.29.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy producer reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $365.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.37 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $95,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,892.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,140,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $13,052,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 92,149 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

