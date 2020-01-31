Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Cut to C$37.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$37.00 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.31.

Imperial Oil stock traded down C$0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting C$31.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$34.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.00. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$31.07 and a 1-year high of C$40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.91 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.4300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

