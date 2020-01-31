Impleum (IMPL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4,194.00

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. Impleum has a market cap of $57,942.00 and $4,194.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impleum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last seven days, Impleum has traded 46.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00043437 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00067259 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Impleum Profile

Impleum (IMPL) is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 6,686,306 coins and its circulating supply is 6,435,366 coins. The official website for Impleum is impleum.com. Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum.

Impleum Coin Trading

Impleum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impleum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impleum using one of the exchanges listed above.

