Independent Bank Group Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.

Independent Bank Group has raised its dividend by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Independent Bank Group has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Independent Bank Group to earn $6.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

NASDAQ:IBTX traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $53.67. 2,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,159. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $63.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.09.

In other Independent Bank Group news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,900 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark K. Gormley sold 366,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $21,623,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBTX. Hovde Group lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

