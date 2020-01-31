Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €21.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IFXA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €21.50 ($25.00) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Oddo Bhf set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €20.99 ($24.41).

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($22.91). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €19.70.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

