Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €25.00 by UBS Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IFXA. Oddo Bhf set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.70 ($22.91) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €20.99 ($24.41).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €19.70. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

