Infinitecoin Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Infinitecoin has a total market cap of $748,604.00 and $2,753.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and QBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Infinitecoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Infinitecoin Profile

IFC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2013. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in.

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

Infinitecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Infinitecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Infinitecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.