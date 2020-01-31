Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Raised to $154.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $154.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.62% from the stock’s previous close.

IR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.06.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.19. The stock had a trading volume of 33,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,159. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. Ingersoll-Rand has a fifty-two week low of $98.66 and a fifty-two week high of $138.33.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,436,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,288 shares in the company, valued at $8,537,551.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total transaction of $1,415,754.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,359,580.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,589 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,355 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 1,560.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,554,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,427,553,000 after buying an additional 16,497,616 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 182.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,926,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,089,950,000 after buying an additional 7,702,903 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 19,817.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,759,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $729,554,000 after buying an additional 5,730,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,951,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 8,911.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,440,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,413,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

