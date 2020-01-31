Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.13.

NGVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Ingevity to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Ingevity in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ingevity to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 13.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 43.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 346.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $66.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.04. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $120.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

