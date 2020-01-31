Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $193,205.00 and approximately $38,688.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including COSS, CoinBene, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $277.54 or 0.02952933 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00195761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030241 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00122504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol’s genesis date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 363,708,420 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation.

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, COSS, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

